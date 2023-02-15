Legendary Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger believes it’s now or never for the Gunners ahead of Wednesday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with champions Manchester City at 9.45pm. Entering the Emirates Stadium showdown, Arsenal lead City by three log points and have a game in hand after 21 outings.

Wenger, who was the last man to bring glory to the Gunners with the Invincibles in 2003/04, believes that winning Wednesday night’s match could see Arsenal go on and break the club’s 19 year league-trophy drought. Tomorrow = Arsenal 🅰️👊 pic.twitter.com/L20RjnjQV9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2023 The Frenchman tells beIN Sports: “You win it when you can win it and you don’t care too much about the rest you take the title and let the rest talk about it. Warning: Legendary Wenger “The conditions next season won’t be as favourable as they are now so let’s not miss this opportunity. Arsenal has 51 points after 21 games, which is remarkable.

“I feel the usual threats are all out of the race. The only threat is City and even City is now not as dominant as they were last year or two years before...” Pep talk: Ex-star Kolo Toure One of the men who last won the title for Arsenal, Kolo Toure, who also won the 2011/12 league with City, says Mikel Arteta en die Gunners kan maar vergeet. According to Toure, Guardiola, who had Arteta as his number two at City before the Arsenal coach moved to the Emirates, remains the goon.

Toure tells City’s website: “Arteta has learnt from Pep and knows all about his tricks and tactics. “That will help Arsenal a lot but at the same time, Pep is the master… he always finds different solutions to make his team play better.” Of hunting down his protege, Guardiola says: “He tells City’s website: “Arteta has learnt from Pep and knows all about his tricks and tactics.