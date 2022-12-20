Proteas fast bowler admits that while it is frustrating, fans will have to be patient with the South Africa national cricket team as they are in a rebuilding phase. The Proteas lost their first Test to Australia by six wickets inside two days on the weekend, with their batsmen again underperforming.

A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8wcqf6qEtD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 18, 2022 While the pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane was tough to bat on, South Africa’s Test batting unit has been struggling for a while now, with their bowlers - led by Rabada - often bailing them out. As they prepare for the second of three Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day, Rabada says patience is needed with this team. He explains: “The batting lineup is quite inexperienced. In fact, the team that we have is relatively inexperienced if you look at other cricketing nations around the world.

Leader: Dean Elgar “[Captain] Dean Elgar is our most experienced player, followed by myself and [middle-order batsman] Temba [Bavuma]- and I’ve played 50-odd Tests, everyone else hasn’t played much.” He adds: “It can get frustrating and when I say that I don’t mean to single out batters. “It’s frustrating as a team and we have to understand that sometimes this is what happens in a rebuilding phase. I’ve played in a team with a star-studded lineup, where you literally play with greats of the game. I don’t think that happens frequently and now this is the situation that we are faced with.