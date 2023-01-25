Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is the only South African player to be named in one of the three International Cricket Council (ICC’s) Teams of the Year.
Announcing the teams for the three formats on Tuesday, Rabada cracked the nod in the Test team, with South Africa not having a single player in any of the other formats.
The women’s team did a lot better than their male counterparts, with Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail all named in the Women’s ODI Team of the Year.
Rewarded for consistent performances 🙌— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023
Here are the XI players who make it to the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022 📝
More 👉 https://t.co/LNg14SOdZI#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5lnLswUdgQ
ICC TEAMS OF THE YEAR
Test Team of the Year: Usman Khawaja (Aus), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Marnus Labuschagne (Aus), Babar Azam (Pak), Jonny Bairstow (Eng), Ben Stokes (Eng, captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Pat Cummins (Aus), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nathan Lyon (Aus) and James Anderson (Eng).
ODI Team of the Year: Babar Azam (Pak, captain), Travis Head (Aus), Shai Hope (WI), Shreyas Iyer (Ind), Tom Latham (wk), Sikandar Raza (Zim), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Ban), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Siraj (Ind), Trent Boult (NZ) and Adam Zampa (Aus).
T20I Team of the Year: Jos Buttler (Eng, captain and wk), Mohammad Rizwan (Pak), Virat Kohli (Ind), Suryakumar Yadav (Ind), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Sikandar Raza (Zim), Hardik Pandya (Ind), Sam Curran (Eng), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Haris Rauf (Pak) and Josh Little (Ire)
Women’s ODI Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (wk, Aus), Smriti Mandhana (Ind), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Nat Sciver (Eng), Beth Mooney (Aus), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind, captain), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Ayabonga Khaka (SA), Renuka Singh (Ind) and Shabnim Ismail (SA)