The Proteas believe they have saved the best for last as they head into the final weekend of Australia’s tour to Mzansi. Going down 3-0 in the T20I series, South Africa were klapped by three wickets and then 123 runs to go 2-0 down in the ODI series.

But they bounced back on Wednesday to smash the Aussies by 111 runs to set up a thrilling weekend finale. PROTEAS STILL IN THE SERIES 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



JB Marks Oval is buzzing after a massive victory for the Proteas 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦inspired by Aiden Markram's and Gerald Coetzee's 4 wickets 😅#SAvAus #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/MHFLeqDgx1 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 12, 2023 Heading into Friday’s fourth match at Centurion Park at 1pm, spinner Keshav Maharaj, who worked hard to shake of an Achilles tendon injury to be ready for the series, says their camp is a happy one again and confident that they can win the series. With one eye on next month’s World Cup in India, Maharaj says: “There was a lot of excitement after we won on Wednesday, guys connecting in a different format.