Keshav Maharaj was on the point of tears as he celebrated being named Cricket SA’s Player of the Year.
In a very low budget show, that was broadcast on SuperSport on Sunday evening, and lacked colour or any iota of razzmatazz, Maharaj in a short video clip — most likely made in England where he is on tour with the Proteas — thanked his family for their support over the course of his career.
SA MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR🏆— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 14, 2022
It's a season that saw him claim a Test hat-trick, two 7-wicket hauls and play an integral part of the #Proteas success.
The prestigious award goes to none other than KESHAV MAHARAJ ‼️#CSAawards2022 pic.twitter.com/x6gSbWbIwS
The 32-year-old Proteas spinner says: “I almost broke down in tears. It is one of the highest moments of my career and one of the most humbling. It’s an honour and a privilege not just for me, but my family back home who have made many sacrifices to help get me here.”
Marco Jansen won the International Newcomer of the Year award, while Aiden Markram won the T20 Player of the Year, Janneman Malan the ODI gong and Kagiso Rabada the Test prize.
SA MEN'S PLAYERS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR🏆— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 14, 2022
The #Proteas have cast their votes, the numbers have been counted and verified, they have chosen - Keshav Maharaj👊#CSAawards2022 pic.twitter.com/SC3Bi0EmPo