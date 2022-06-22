Former Western Province spin bowler Michael Rippon has been called up to New Zealand’s Black Caps squad for their T20 tour of Europe in July and August. A product of Rondebosch High, Rippon was tipped for a big future in South African cricket, after making his debut for the Cape Cobras in 2011.

But the Capetonian, now 30, moved to New Zealand in 2013 before playing 31 times for the Netherlands, including against the Black Caps in March.



International Cricket Council (ICC) eligibility rules allow players to represent an associate nation while remaining available to play for a full member. However, they cannot return to play for the associate nation for three years after being listed for a full member. The first left-arm wrist spinner called up by New Zealand cricket in its 92-year history, selector Gavin Larsen says of Rippon: "Michael Rippon thoroughly deserves his selection after consistent performances domestically for many seasons now. His left-arm wrist spin is a point of difference and he also offers some punch down the order with the bat.