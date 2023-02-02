The South African government apparently plans to sign a nearly R1bn deal with Tottenham Hotspur in the hopes of attracting tourists to the country. This is according to a report in the Daily Maverick which reveals that the South African government, through its marketing agency SA Tourism, is preparing to ink a deal worth a helse R910 997 814.75.

According to the report, the deal is proposed for 36 months and the first presentation of the plan was apparently given by SA Tourism’s acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, on January 27. We don’t know, of course, how many people will come to SA after seeing a badge that says ‘Visit South Africa’ on Harry Kane’s shoulder. https://t.co/Gj7SzRB2We — Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) February 1, 2023 The Daily Maverick alleges that tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is eager for the deal to be sealed before the impending cabinet reshuffle by president Cyril Ramaphosa moves her out of the tourism portfolio, as is expected. ‘WEET VAN NIKS’: Lindiwe Sisulu. According to a PowerPoint presentation on the proposed deal that Daily Maverick has in its possession, the total value of the sponsorship deal between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur FC would be £42.5 million over three years — which converts to R910 997 814.75, or just under a billion rand.

Daily Maverick alludes to the deal being announced by Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on February 10. According to the publication, the first PowerPoint presentation explains that captain Harry Kane and his Spurs manskappe are is the “8th most valuable football club brand globally”. The £42.5m deal would run from as soon as February 2023 to June 2026, with the option to extend for another year.