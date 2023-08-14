Cape Town City were knocked out of the MTN8 quarterfinals 2-1 at the death by Kaizer Chiefs in a pulsating battle at Athlone Stadium on Sunday. With extra time beckoning in front of a raucous crowd, Venezuela international striker Edson Castillo stabbed a dagger in the hosts’ hearts to give Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki his first win in club football.

Citizens boss Eric Tinkler will be disappointed his team couldn’t heap more misery on an Amakhosi side that were yet to win after two games in all competitions this season. 90 + 7 | @CapeTownCityFC 1⃣ vs.@KaizerChiefs 2⃣



⚽️Du Preez 36'

⚽️Castillo 93#Amakhosi4Life #Khosified #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/a5L2a0jWZF — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 13, 2023 City took the lead against the run of play after 23 minutes through leftback Marc van Heerden, heading Taahir Goedeman’s cross home at the back stick. Chiefs hit back in the 36th minute as spoedvraat Ashely du Preez beat City’s high defensive line to race on to a long ball and finish through the legs of Darren Keet as the teams went into the half-time break level.

After the interval, the game became more physical with fewer attacks, with both coaches calling on their benches to make the difference in a breathless finale. And it was Chiefs’ Christian Saile and Castillo who proved the difference, after the former teased a right-wing cross for the latter to squeeze it through Keet’s legs and into the goal in the fourth minute of injury time. City’s Jo Paciencia then almost forced extra time when he smashed against the crossbar in the seventh minute of time added-on and had his follow-up header cleared off the line as the Citizens bowed out.