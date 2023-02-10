With three of the Cape’s four Nedbank Cup hopefuls at home in this weekend’s Round-of-32 action, none of the hosts are in a generous mood. Cape Town Spurs entertain Baroka, Stellenbosch have Swallows over, while Cape Town City roll out the red carpet for Royal AM.

Only Clarewood JPM are away, making the trip to Thohoyandou to face Mpheni Home Defenders for an all-ABC Motsepe League clash on Saturday at 3pm. 🚨![CDATA[]]>𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙀![CDATA[]]>𝙓![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙃![CDATA[]]>🚨



We’re back at Athlone Stadium for our first Nedbank Cup fixture of the season!



🏆 #NedbankCup

🆚 @Moroka_Swallows

🗓 11 FEB

🏟 Athlone Stadium

🕢 15H00

📺 Broadcasted, channel TBC

🎟 Buy online at https://t.co/4z5pgkBSCh. Get your ticket for only R40. pic.twitter.com/XJXE3UfIDV — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 7, 2023 Kicking off the action in the Mother City on Friday are Spurs and coach Shaun Bartlett warns the will rock Baroka Bon Jovi style at Athlone Stadium, saying: “This week when I was in the gym, listening to Bon Jovi’s This Is Our House. 🚨A NEW JOURNEY AWAITS!🚨



Cape Town Spurs vs Baroka❤️‍🔥



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



Nedbank Cup 🏆



3:00pm 🕒#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#NedbankCup#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/WU8ewVv0sA — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) February 10, 2023 “Nobody is gonna come here and rule. That’s the mentality and hopefully the players show that in the match.”

On Saturday, Stellies keep the ball rolling in Athlone, where they will look for their first ever Cup win when they take on Swallows. Coach Steve Barker, who took unfancied AmaTuks to the 2009 final, says the team are looking to kap aan after recently breaking a nine-match winless run in the league. On a mission: Stellies’ Barker Looking for a third win in a row in all competitions, he adds: “We went nine games without a win in the league recently. So hopefully that cup run will end too.”

Finally in the 6pm clash on Sunday, City will be looking for revenge against PSL rivals Royal AM, who knocked them out of the Cup in KZN at this stage last season. Cup action this Sunday! Back at home 😍



🆚 Royal AM (Round of 32)

🗓 Sunday 12 Feb

🕢 18h00

📺 SuperSport 2

🏟 DHL Stadium

🎫 https://t.co/5EsMMnVhU5 (TicketPro) pic.twitter.com/siupAZU01H — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 8, 2023 Coach Eric Tinkler warns his side: “It’ll be a difficult match with [coach] John [Maduka] back in charge. He was there when they beat us last season. We have to be at our best.” Weekend’s Nedbank Cup fixtures