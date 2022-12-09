The Cape Town Sevens is back in the Mother City today after a two-year break because of Covid-19. With the 2020 and 2021 tournaments cancelled because of the pandemic, South Africans will be flocking to Cape Town Stadium in their hordes for a groot part and to egg on their team who last one the event back in 2015.

We welcome back an old friend to Cape Town this weekend - more here: https://t.co/SiM6unVwTK 🥰#CapeTown7s #FeelTheVibes pic.twitter.com/mglA8KjgzS — HSBC Cape Town 7s (@CapeTown7s) December 7, 2022 The Cape Town Sevens will be the 22nd South African leg of the series, with the first tournament being staged at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch back in 1999, before it moved to Kings Park in Durban for two years. From there, the tournament was staged at Outeniqua Park in George for nine years and then stopped at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for four years before coming to the Kaap. Of the 22 tournaments, South Africa have won four trophies, with New Zealand being the most successful team in SA with 11 wins.

Blitzboks assistant coach Phillip Snyman said earlier in the week: “We really want to win this, it has been too long.” Mission: Phillip Snyman To break that drought, the Blitzboks will have to continue where they left off when they won last weekend’s Dubai tournament to claim top spot on the log after two rounds. They have to hit the ground running when they close out the day tonight at 8.03pm in their first Pool A encounter against Canada.

Lead: Soyizwapi and Nadia Roos Captain Shakes Soyizwapi and his teammates then tackle Fiji in a mouthwatering clash at 11.19am tomorrow, before rounding off their pool action against France at 5pm. With the tournament’s final taking place at 7.56pm, South Africa will be staaning bankvas agter their manne to bring home the bacon. CAPE TOWN SEVENS POOLS

Pool A: South Africa, Canada, Fiji and France Pool B: Ireland, Japan, Samoa and Uruguay Pool C: Argentina, Kenya, New Zealand and Spain