Kaapse sides Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs are ready to kap aan in the Nedbank Cup this weekend. Spurs are first up on Friday when they head to Sekhukhune United for a 7.30pm Round-of-16 clash.

Currently second in the NFD, coach Shaun Bartlett (pictured below) is hoping to strike a balance to keep his squad fresh for two big tests against Baroka and Pretoria Callies next week before the international break. Looking to rotate his squad, the Bafana Bafana legend tells the club website: "We have a good squad assembled, even this week coming up against Sekhukhune in Nedbank we will most likely make changes again, so we'll keep the focus on both fronts." On Sunday, Steve Barker's Stellies will look to take their five-match unbeaten run into the cup when they go to TS Galaxy for Sunday's 3pm game.

The Maroons’ tails are up after winning their first-ever knockout game under Barker in the previous round and ending Mamelodi Sundown’s 15-match PSL winning streak in Sunday’s 1-1 draw. On building their momentum, Barker says: “I told the players that everyone talks about Sundowns and their winning streak but we, ourselves have been in good form… “We can now go away next weekend in the cup and try and have a good cup run.”