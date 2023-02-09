Liverpool will make a helse mistake if they sack coach Jurgen Klopp is the warning from former Reds striker Stan Collymore. Speaking to Caughoffside, Collymore believes that the wereld se beste clubs will be queuing to employ the German if the Reds sack him.

Reports are doing the rounds that the Liverpool hierarchy have told Klopp that they don't expect a miracle turnaround this season, but that they just don't want to see the club embarrassed again - such as in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves last time out. Collymore, though, says die mense moet vir hulle inhou and remember where the club was when Klopp took over in 2015. Collymore says: "I still don't think Jurgen Klopp should be facing the sack at Liverpool.

“I know they’re having an awful season but we need to look further back than just the past six months. “Remember where Liverpool were when he came in – they were a real mess! They had a below-average squad, were barely competitive and couldn’t attract top players. Klopp single-handedly changed all of that…” He adds: “I’m certain that if he suddenly became available, you’d have Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and even Chelsea all lining up.”