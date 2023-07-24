Heading into Monday’s 1pm friendly at German second-division side Greuther Furth, Klopp tells fans to trust them after his span went from just missing an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021/22 campaign to finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has vowed that his Reds will be a different beast this season after last season’s struggles.

Speaking to the We Are Liverpool podcast, he says: “Of course, the last years, nearly winning the quadruple but not doing it actually, and then having the season we had, that can create some doubt, I know that.

We return to action tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/8y2DiTlhTP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 23, 2023

“What I would like to ask for: trust us.

“We feel really responsible for what's happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget. That’s the plan.”