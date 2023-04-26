The Reds can leapfrog Tottenham into fifth place in the standings with victory over David Moyes’ 13th-placed team.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is hoping his span can build on their two-match winning run in their 8.45pm Premier League clash at West Ham on Wednesday.

And Klopp warned his manne to focus, saying: “West Ham is a top, top, top set piece team as well. We have to be prepared for that again. The ball will be on the ground from time to time so we have to be ready for that.

A trip to the capital comes next 🛣️#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/o9Ay3uLyJa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2023

“We can't talk about consistency after winning two games, especially when you win a game like the last one. We have to make the next step.”

How things are looking in the #PL... pic.twitter.com/kUyU4prYP9 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2023

The Hammers are also looking up - unbeaten in three league games and into the Europa Conference League semifinals.