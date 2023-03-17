Knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid after losing 1-0 in Spain on Wednesday night (6-2 on aggregate), Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp knows they now have a job to do if they want to play in Europe’s elite competition again next season.
Currently sixth in the Premier League and six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, the Reds are not in action this weekend and when they return after the international break will face defending champions Manchester City, Chelsea and log leaders Arsenal.
Klopp knows what awaits from April 1 and says: “When we come back from the international break we have a proper football week ahead of us, I would say, with three games: City, Chelsea and Arsenal, which will then probably define what we get out of it.”
Is your team in the Top 10? pic.twitter.com/Ug3tgSF9RJ— Premier League (@premierleague) March 15, 2023
He adds: “Our job is to squeeze absolutely everything from this season as possible.”