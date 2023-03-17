Knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid after losing 1-0 in Spain on Wednesday night (6-2 on aggregate), Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp knows they now have a job to do if they want to play in Europe’s elite competition again next season.

Currently sixth in the Premier League and six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, the Reds are not in action this weekend and when they return after the international break will face defending champions Manchester City, Chelsea and log leaders Arsenal.