The 25-year-old Cheetahs flanker joined the Stormers on loan at the start of the season, but has now inked a deal that will keep him in the Cape until at least 2024.

Stormers looseforward Junior Pokomela has made his Kaapse draai a permanent one, by signing a three-year deal in the Mother City.

Of signing a new contract, Pokomela says: “It is great to know that I am settled here in Cape Town for the next three years for what is an important phase of my career.

May 5, 2022

“I have really enjoyed the environment here and feel that I have the opportunity to challenge myself and grow further with the players and coaches around me here.”

Coach John Dobson adds: “Junior is a driven individual with great leadership potential. He has an incredibly high ceiling as a player and the way he goes about his work is a great example to everyone.”