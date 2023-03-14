Those saying the Currie Cup belongs in a museum are just wrong according to Western Province veteran Juan de Jongh, who believes the tournament has lost none of its spice.
At 34, De Jongh knows what he’s talking about, being the only try-scorer of the final in 2012 when Province snapped a 10-year drought by beating the Sharks 25-18 at Kings Park.
Now, 11 years later and having spent time playing abroad, De Jongh is as hungry as ever to play in the Currie Cup.
Asked about his mentorship in the current team and the tournament being a watered down affair, De Jongh says: “I’m blessed to play in the Currie Cup for a couple of years now. The talent coming through for us is massive, guys who made their debuts [against the Lions] like [inside centre] Bruce Sherwood, [lock] Dylan de Leeuw and [flank] Louwhan Horn, it’s massive to bring those guys through.
“A lot of people will say the Currie Cup is not the same as it used to be. I just feel the same passion and I get the same passion from the players around me and hopefully we can get that from the crowds as well.
“The Currie Cup is something special, it’s one of the oldest competitions in the world, so for me playing in the Currie Cup and the hoops is very special and hopefully make it very special.
“In the past people say Currie Cup belongs in a museum, but it’s not like that for us, we want to win the Currie Cup this year and make the best of it.”
After beating the Lions 44-28 away, WP next travel to the Blue Bulls this weekend.