Facing the Baggy Greens in the first match of the tour, which will also see the two teams play five ODIs, Capetonian Duminy says they are nou moeg gewag for action to start.

Proteas batting coach JP Duminy says they must throw the first punch when they face Australia in the first of three T20Is at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday night.

Last playing in April against Netherlands, Duminy says: “There is a sense of excitement and willingness to see the work that we’ve put in over the last few months come to fruition…

“I am excited and I’m sure the rest of the squad is excited as well, it’s been close to five months since we’ve played a game…”

Of Wednesday’s first clash, he adds: “We don’t want to find ourselves playing catchup in a series, we want to throw the first punch and identify with the style of play that we’re looking to achieve.”