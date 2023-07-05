Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is looking to raid the Premier League and bring Reds captain Jordan Henderson and former playmaker Philippe Coutinho with him to Saudi Arabia. Gerrard, 43, was named as head coach of Al-Ettifaq on Monday night and now has his sights set on signing Coutinho, who he coached in his last job at Aston Villa between 2021 and 2022, and the man who is currently leading his beloved Reds, Henderson.

Apparently, he is also looking at out-of-favour Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 🚨 Steven Gerrard’s new club Al-Ettifaq are ambitiously targeting a move to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool, who has two years left on his contract. 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦



(Source: @ChrisWheelerDM) pic.twitter.com/qfmtP5h1sf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 3, 2023 According to the Daily Mail, Al-Ettifaq have identified 33-year-old Henderson as “one of the possible signings” with Kop boss Jurgen Klopp rebuilding his midfield - bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Klopp issie klaar geshop nie, with Southampton’s £50m-rated midfield star Romeo Lavia also on his wanted list, with TalkSport reporting that he is laying the groundwork for a bid for 19-year-old.

‘N nuwe job: Steven Gerrard Lavia is a wanted man, with Chelsea also keen on the Belgian teenager and Arsenal lining up a move for the youngster following reports that Granit Xhaka will join Bayer Leverkusen for £21m later this week. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s planne to sign a new No.1 goalkeeper were deurmekaar gekrap on Tuesday with CBS Sports reporting that top target Andre Onana has been offered groot geld to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Erik ten Hag has been linked to £50m move for the Inter Milan gloveman after the Red Devils released long-term goalie David de Gea at the weekend when his contract expired.