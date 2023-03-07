The United Rugby Championship champions successfully defended their SA Shield crown on Saturday when, after beating the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium, the Lions shocked the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld to ensure that coach Jake White’s men can’t catch the Stormers.

Stormers coach John Dobson says winning the South African Shield in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and doing so with a clean sweep of all local teams home and away, “probably means we are the best team in SA”.

So after only learning that they had won the shield later in the day, Dobson admits: “We weren’t expecting it at all. We actually never thought of it and didn’t talk about it in the week [building up to the game].

“What we did talk about was the sweep of all the local teams - that meant something to us. That sweep and us winning the shield probably means we are the best team in South Africa for the second year in a row. It’s something we are really, really proud of and well done to the coaches, [captain] Deon [Fourie] and his team…

“To win it with three games to go is a really special feeling.”