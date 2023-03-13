The fighting spirit that lives within his Stormers team is alive in Western Province as well, according to coach John Dobson. Province smashed the Lions 44-28 in their first Currie Cup match of the season at Ellis Park on Saturday.

But after entering the break 34-14 up, the visitors were met by some bruised cats in the second 40 as the Lions came out looking to improve the status quo on the scoreboard and launched assault after assault on Province’s defencive line. 🔵⚪️ That's a five-try bonus point win up in Joburg to start the Currie Cup in style. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/uFVmj8FrVV — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 11, 2023 Province, though, stood their man - a trait all too familiar with Dobson’s United Rugby Championship team the Stormers. The coach explains: “I am very happy and proud of the performance against the Lions.