The fighting spirit that lives within his Stormers team is alive in Western Province as well, according to coach John Dobson.
Province smashed the Lions 44-28 in their first Currie Cup match of the season at Ellis Park on Saturday.
But after entering the break 34-14 up, the visitors were met by some bruised cats in the second 40 as the Lions came out looking to improve the status quo on the scoreboard and launched assault after assault on Province’s defencive line.
🔵⚪️ That's a five-try bonus point win up in Joburg to start the Currie Cup in style. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/uFVmj8FrVV— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 11, 2023
Province, though, stood their man - a trait all too familiar with Dobson’s United Rugby Championship team the Stormers.
The coach explains: “I am very happy and proud of the performance against the Lions.
“What I really like is that there are similar traits as in the Stormers team. The way we defended after half time and the way we worked for each other, I’m very pleased and proud of them.”
With his URC team only playing on March 24 again, Dobson and Province now shift their attention to the Blue Bulls and Loftus Versfeld this week.
Four tries in the first half gives us a comfortable lead up in Joburg in our Currie Cup opener. Now to back that up in the second half. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/FrpsKlRLE1— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 11, 2023
Of the upcoming north-south derby, the coach adds: “Next week we are expecting a pretty strong Bulls team. Looking at the team they chose this week, they will probably be stronger next week.”