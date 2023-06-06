Province are sixth on the log heading into the final round of the round-robin phase this weekend and need a miracle if they are going to make the final four.

It was the 38-29 defeat to Griquas in Kimberley at the weekend that sealed their fate according to Dobson, who was not happy with the way the team performed.

Not going down without a fight 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 @GriquasRugby keep their #CurrieCup playoff hopes alive with another victory over @WP_RUGBY.#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/TpHHUgosxL — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 2, 2023

He is quoted by IOL as saying: “I don’t know if the guys just could not adjust, there was a real lack of intensity and it’s a sign that the team was not at the races. I think we are gone [in terms of qualifying for the semis].

“We needed five points [against Griquas]. There's a lot of pride, and we are going into the off-season.