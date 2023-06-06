Western Province coach John Dobson reckons they are “gone” in the Currie Cup title race.
Province are sixth on the log heading into the final round of the round-robin phase this weekend and need a miracle if they are going to make the final four.
It was the 38-29 defeat to Griquas in Kimberley at the weekend that sealed their fate according to Dobson, who was not happy with the way the team performed.
Not going down without a fight 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 @GriquasRugby keep their #CurrieCup playoff hopes alive with another victory over @WP_RUGBY.#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/TpHHUgosxL— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 2, 2023
He is quoted by IOL as saying: “I don’t know if the guys just could not adjust, there was a real lack of intensity and it’s a sign that the team was not at the races. I think we are gone [in terms of qualifying for the semis].
“We needed five points [against Griquas]. There's a lot of pride, and we are going into the off-season.
“So, we don’t want to go into it with what happened the last two weeks [in the United Rugby Championship final as well].
“Make no mistakes, there were some tough words in the dressing room.
“We will get a response from them this week.”
We are in for a tense finish to the league phase of the #CurrieCup 😬#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/wJSqk7a5k8— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 5, 2023
Province have one final roll of the dice against the already-qualified log leading Sharks at home on Saturday.
On 32 points, they are four points behind the Pumas and Bulls in third and fourth respectively, with Griquas in fifth on 35.
The Pumas travel to Griquas and the Bulls host the Cheetahs, who have already qualified in second place, while the Lions, in seventh with 31 points, visit the Griffons in the week’s other matches.