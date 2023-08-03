Comitis revealed that big offers came in for striker Khanyisa Mayo and midfielder Brice Ambina, but they held firm with the Citizens ready to launch a full-out assault to add silverware.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis is targeting trophies this season after fighting off interest in their biggest stars.

And he expects Mayo, who finished joint-top PSL goalscorer, with 12 strikes alongside Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile, to fire them to glory.

HOME FOR OUR FIRST MATCH OF 23/24!



🆚 Polokwane City

🗓 Sunday 6 August

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 17:30PM

🏟 Athlone Stadium

📺 Televised

🎫 https://t.co/EsUekJgqLa#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/ZfWodgoJBY — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 1, 2023

After tying down the 24-year-old Bafana Bafana striker, Comitis says of Mayo:“I think he deserves to go to Europe. He has that ability. And he’s got the mentality for it.

THE MAIN MAN: Khanyisa Mayo.

“But I do think that he has a job to do with us here. And I think with his goals, we can certainly turn that into silverware.”