Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse says his team is playing for more than just to successfully defend their Currie Cup title, they want to make a statement. The defending champions again reached the last two of the domestic competition on Saturday, beating the Sharks 26-20 in Durban to set up a tournament finale against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein this week.

With his team only playing in the Currie Cup and not at franchise level, Stonehouse is quoted by News24 as saying: “It’s tough for the guys sometimes at the Pumas, and what we’re doing here is to say to SA Rugby: ‘Just give us an opportunity’. A cat fight like no other awaits in the #CurrieCup Final in Bloem on Saturday, after @CheetahsRugby and the Pumas won their semi-finals - highlights and more here: https://t.co/UbWJ8x5EVo 🐆#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/DMCWaRPI5f — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 18, 2023 “We cannot play URC or those competitions because we don’t have the money, but just give us something - another competition - so that we don’t have another seven months of pre-season and so that we can get another sponsor to invest in us. “That’s what we’re trying to create.”