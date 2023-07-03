The son of former Springbok flyhalf-cum-centre and Cheetahs coach Franco, Smith played in the team’s opening Pool C match against Georgia on the first day of the tournament and scored 18 points.

Flyhalf Jean Smith the Junior Springboks’ leading scorer in their 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship campaign will resume his role as the starting No.10 when South Africa take on Argentina at Athlone Stadium.

Sam Francis then took over the No.10 jersey against Italy, but picked up an ankle injury early in the match, and has since been ruled out of the tournament.

The team has been named for Argentina. Will you be watching? #WorldRugbyu20s pic.twitter.com/8QCTQTQlMT — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 2, 2023

With a number of changes to his squad for their do-or-die clash with Argentina in Pool C on Tuesday night, coach Bafana Nhleko says of his team: “We are in a tight spot and have to win this game in order to make the semifinals, and I believe this team has the ability to do what is required.”

After beating Georgia 33-23, SA lost 34-26 to Italy and are second in Pool C, with Argentina (+8 points difference), SA (+2) and Italy (-20) all on five points and Georgia on four points in fourth.