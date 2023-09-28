Japan and Samoa face off in the “death zone” in Toulouse on Thursday at 9pm, both knowing that defeat will leave their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread and that even victory might ultimately not be enough.

Samoa are second in Group D, nine points behind leaders England and ahead of Japan on points differential, but a victory without a bonus points could allow Argentina, who face the group’s whipping boys Chile on Saturday, to jump to second with one round of games to go.