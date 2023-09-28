Japan and Samoa face off in the “death zone” in Toulouse on Thursday at 9pm, both knowing that defeat will leave their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread and that even victory might ultimately not be enough.
Samoa are second in Group D, nine points behind leaders England and ahead of Japan on points differential, but a victory without a bonus points could allow Argentina, who face the group’s whipping boys Chile on Saturday, to jump to second with one round of games to go.
In the last round, Japan face Argentina before Samoa face in-form England, a team they have never beaten.
Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua names 23 to face Japan this Friday! #RWC2023 #France2023 #ManuSamoa #JapanRugby #LakapiSamoa #SamoaRugby #Samoa pic.twitter.com/MJa0KDgKIY— Samoa Rugby (@SamoaRugby) September 26, 2023
Japan captain Kazuki Himeno says of the clash: “This Samoa game is a very important one for us. “But in this death zone, we knew this was coming.”
Argentina back-rower Pablo Matera thinks the Brave Blossoms have the edge, even though Samoa won 24-22 when the two teams last met in July. AGREE? pic.twitter.com/QjDLbe46Ri— Samoa Rugby (@SamoaRugby) September 27, 2023
Samoa beat Japan 24-22 in July, but coach Seilala Mapusua warns this will be a completely different game, saying: “While we played each other back in July both teams have improved so we can’t really look too much to that game and that result.”