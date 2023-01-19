Asking for guard with his team on 91/5 in the 13th over and chasing 172 for victory, the Sunrisers were basically dead and buried when Jansen started his innings.

Proteas fast bowler Marco Jansen produced one of the best innings of the SA20 tournament to date as he almost single-handedly beat MI Cape Town for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers on Wednesday.

But then he produced a superb firework display, smashing Rashid Khan for 28 runs in the 16th over to take the score from 105/6 to 133/6 in one over.

We pushed all the way to the end & won't stop fighting 💙#MICapeTown #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/TJiYelYiFh — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 18, 2023

He didn’t stop there and then klapped Kagiso Rabada for three sixes and a four for his score of 66 off just 26 balls.

Rabada (3/34) got his man in the end when he clean bowled Jansen with the last ball of the 19th over, but they then just needed three more runs and got there with two wickets to spare.