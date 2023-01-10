White had felt unwell during the Bulls recent United Rugby Championship trip to Wales, where they beat Dragons 29-14.

During the trip, the former World Cup winning coach seemed to recover from the ailment bothering him, but upon his return to South Africa on Sunday morning White complained of debilitating stomach cramps.

Vodacom Bulls coach Jake White underwent successful - abdominal- emergency surgery on Sunday.



The 59-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and after medical attention and further consultation with specialists, underwent a successful, two-hour long surgery on Sunday night.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone says: “It is never nice to see one of our own down but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available…”