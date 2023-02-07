Still sidelined after emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his small intestine last month, White tells the Bulls website: “I see things completely differently now.

“Rugby is fantastic and working in professional sport and coaching a in league like the Vodacom URC is a privilege. I’m still driven to be competitive and I never want to be in a place where I’m doing this job for the sake of it. But, after this experience, I’m working with a completely different framework on how to motivate players, and how to get balance in life.

Coach Jake opens up on his recovery and his much anticipated return to action 🐂



“Life experiences like these really make you grow as a coach. As much as the game, technology and coaching methods have changed considerably in recent years, an experience like this greatly helps you to coach better because the perspective it provides means you talk differently – from a place of life experience.”

White will be hoping his Bulls can come good when they host the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship next week.