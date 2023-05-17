Cape Town City bright spark Jaedin Rhodes is out to heap more misery on Kaizer Chiefs and claim a top-four PSL finish. City and their newly-crowned Young Player of the Season head to FNB Stadium on Saturday’s final day of the season two points off Amakhosi.

Amakhosi are in turmoil, with conflicting reports surrounding coach Arthur Zwane, who was struck by an object thrown by fans during last Saturday’s damaging 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United. Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



On Monday night, club spokesman Vina Maphosa told Radio2000 that Zwane had the backing of the board, saying: "As things stand Arthur Zwane remains coach of Kaizer Chiefs. We're not even at this stage contemplating changing." But the SABC Sport on Tuesday reported that the Motaungs are "actively looking for a new coach", with Chiefs in the midst of a seven-year trophy drought.

But 20-year-old midfielder Rhodes from Atlantis is min gespin about their problems and is looking to heap more misery on the Sowetans. Ahead of the match, the all-action starlet is looking to add a goal to his two assists in 17 league appearances.



Jaedin has proven his worth in the Diski and the PSL. It’s become hard to imagine a starting lineup without Rhodes. Academy product to a first team regular, at the tender age of 21 ❤️



Summing up his season, he tells the Daily Voice: "It's been a tough season for the club, but I worked really hard.