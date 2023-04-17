Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber will pak en waai and take up a job with Irish giants Leinster after helping the Bokke try to defend their World Cup crown in France.
Nienaber, who announced on Saturday that he will vacate his current post at the end of the 2023 tournament starting in September, will be the new head coach at the Dublin-based side.
In an official SA Rugby statement, Nienaber confirmed he would be joining the Leinster coaching ranks and cited personal reasons for his decision.
🚨 Coaching announcement: Jacques Nienaber will conclude his #Springboks tenure in France. "My sole focus is on seeing the Boks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year" - more here: https://t.co/GPmuUSVaYm#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/QETWzjp5Px— Springboks (@Springboks) April 15, 2023
He says: “The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it’s with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons.
“The decision is made and that’s firmly behind me now. My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year.
“I will continue to channel all my energy into ensuring that we leave no stone unturned to achieve that.”
Nienaber has served several roles within the SA rugby structures, which includes assisting Rassie Erasmus at the 2019 World Cup before stepping into the head coaching role in 2020.
Saru president Mark Alexander adds: “Jacques has been a great servant of South African rugby… the 2023 season remains the priority for Jacques and the rest of the coaching staff and knowing him, as I do, he will be working round the clock to deliver success for the Springboks.”