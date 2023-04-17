Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber will pak en waai and take up a job with Irish giants Leinster after helping the Bokke try to defend their World Cup crown in France. Nienaber, who announced on Saturday that he will vacate his current post at the end of the 2023 tournament starting in September, will be the new head coach at the Dublin-based side.

In an official SA Rugby statement, Nienaber confirmed he would be joining the Leinster coaching ranks and cited personal reasons for his decision. 🚨 Coaching announcement: Jacques Nienaber will conclude his #Springboks tenure in France. "My sole focus is on seeing the Boks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year" - more here: https://t.co/GPmuUSVaYm#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/QETWzjp5Px — Springboks (@Springboks) April 15, 2023 He says: “The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it’s with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons. “The decision is made and that’s firmly behind me now. My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year.