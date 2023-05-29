Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a group of 33 players for their second preparation camp in Durban from Monday to Wednesday, which includes 10 players who featured in the United Rugby Championship final in Cape Town on Saturday and a host of overseas-based players.

All 33 players have been part of the national squad in the last two seasons and, similarly to the last camp, a handful of injured players, including Springbok captain and flanker Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and prop Thomas du Toit, were included in the squad where the Bok medical team will continue to monitor their progress and oversee their rehabilitation.