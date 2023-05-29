Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a group of 33 players for their second preparation camp in Durban from Monday to Wednesday, which includes 10 players who featured in the United Rugby Championship final in Cape Town on Saturday and a host of overseas-based players.
All 33 players have been part of the national squad in the last two seasons and, similarly to the last camp, a handful of injured players, including Springbok captain and flanker Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and prop Thomas du Toit, were included in the squad where the Bok medical team will continue to monitor their progress and oversee their rehabilitation.
Nienaber says of his camp squad: “We are delighted to have a quality training squad at this camp. The squad size will allow us to have productive on-field training sessions without having to rotate and manage players too much.”
A squad of 33 players will gather in Durban on Monday for the second #Springboks preparation camp - more here: https://t.co/obLOrzNwcA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qT2oQV7WrJ— Springboks (@Springboks) May 27, 2023
BOK TRAINING SQUAD
Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche.
Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcom Marx, Bongi Mbonambi.
Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman.
Loose-forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen.
Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams.
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse.
Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel.
Outside Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.