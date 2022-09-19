The Cape Town International Convention Centre is where over 300 cricketers will go under the hammer for the new SA20 at 2pm.
With the event being shown live on TV and on social media, the Kaapse eyes will be on former Australia batsmen-turned-coach Simon Katich and his team MI Cape Town and who they will be adding to their roster.
Having signed stars Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis pre-auction, Cape fans will be hoping the Kaapse “Mumbai Indians” can add some groot name.
League commissioner Graeme Smith says of today’s event: “We are thrilled with the interest received from the cricket community to be a part of the SA20. The final list of players has an exciting mix of international stars, the class of Proteas players and upcoming talent waiting to make a name for themselves on a global stage. We are looking forward to the auction and seeing how the squads are formed for this exciting first edition of the SA20.”
