It’s do or die for the Proteas Women in the T20 World Cup when they face Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday night at 7pm. In what is effectively a quarterfinal clash, the Proteas must beat Bangladesh.

Currently in fourth place in Group A, the Proteas are level on points with second-placed New Zealand and third-placed Sri Lanka, who have both played all their group matches already. Howzit, Cape Town! It's going down in tomorrow's ICC Women's #T20WorldCup fixtures.



19:00 – 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 vs 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇩 pic.twitter.com/DDcD2j48Ui — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 20, 2023 Victory will lift South Africa, who has a superior net run rate, to second on the log, meaning they will join group winners Australia in the final four. The heat is on and opening batsman Laura Wolfaardt knows it’s time to shine.

She says: “It’s a massive game [tonight], probably one of the more important games of my career. “It’s awesome to play in front of family and friends. We just need to stay calm and do what we do. Hopefully things will go our way.” Of what they can improve on, the 23-year-old from Milnerton says: “We haven’t really hit our straps as a batting unit. “It’s not the plans that are wrong, but we’ve lacked execution. We must just keep rotating and look to score. We have the talent, we just need to stay calm and execute.”