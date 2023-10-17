Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is adamant that they’ve thrown in a new five-bob for a ‘New Game’ after Netherlands made it ‘Game Over’ for them the last time they met in a Cricket World Cup. It was November 6 last year and South Africa needed a win in their final T20 Super Six group match against the Oranje to advance to the next stage.

But an unbeaten 41 by Man of the Match and South African-born Colin Ackerman saw the Dutch post 158/4 in their 20 overs, before another SA-born player Brandon Glover took 3/9 to restrict SA to 145/8 and end their tournament. 🏏GAME DAY



Raring to GO against the Netherlands in Dharamshala 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇱.Can we make it three wins at the #CWC23?🏆



🏟️HPCA Stadium

🕓10:30

📺Supersport Grandstand (Ch 201) & SABC 3⃣#CWC23 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Kx209ORX5i — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 17, 2023 Things are different, though, heading into the third round of the 50-over World Cup in India on Tuesday. As the two teams take the field in Dharamsala, where rain could wash out the game or cause delays in the 10.30am start, SA are high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka and Australia in their first two matches, while Ackerman and his teammates are in the hunt for a first win after going down to Pakistan and New Zealand.