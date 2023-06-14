The Sharks on Tuesday confirmed the signing of banned Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi. Dyantyi played 13 Tests for South Africa in 2018, scoring six tries in the process and was rewarded with World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign.

But then disaster struck and he tested positive for a banned substance in July 2019 as the Springboks geared up for the 2019 World Cup. The Sharks have officially announced the signing of Aphiwe Dyantyi as the Springbok will make his return to professional rugby after completing a four-year ban. https://t.co/ANxSKwQLXo — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) June 13, 2023 He was subsequently banned from rugby for four years - a ban that will come to an end in August. The Sharks came circling and got their man in time for next season’s United Rugby Championship.

Of signing for the Durban franchise, the 28-year-old Dyantyi says: “More than anything, I’m just excited to be back and I just trust that everyone is as excited as I am to see what I can do. “I can only promise to give my best for the jersey. He’s back: Coenie Oosthuizen “I’ve been in Durban for quite some time now and I’ve seen what the Sharks mean to the people. I just wanted to contribute to that. I have seen the pride that the people have and I would like to honour that in all that I do and the fans to see that be reflected in what I do on the field.” Dyantyi is the third international signed by the Sharks ahead of the new season, with props Coenie Oosthuizen and Vincent Koch signing from Sale Sharks and Stade Francais respectively.