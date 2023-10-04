Director of rugby in South Africa, Rassie Erasmus, has warned the rugby world not to write off Italy ahead of their crunch Rugby World Cup Pool A clash with hosts France this week. Coach Kieran Crowley’s Azzurri were humiliated by a rampant New Zealand 96-17 in their last clash, but are still alive in the competition and could even knock out Les Bleus in Lyon on Friday according to Erasmus.

He explains: "We [the Springboks] have got two weeks off where we can analyse all three teams that we can possibly play [in the quarterfinal].



"I always thought the Ireland-Scotland game was going to be nervy, just like the France-Italy game will be nervy. I know everybody writes off Italy and though Italy are not used to playing against southern hemisphere teams they are used to playing against northern hemisphere teams. "There are going to be some interesting permutations still in the rest of this World Cup."

Warning: Rassie Erasmus.Picture credit: David Winter Erasmus’s warning sets up an interesting prospect. With the top two in South Africa’s pool, which will be made vas when Ireland and Scotland clash this week, facing the top two in Pool A, victory for Italy could yet see the Springboks face the All Blacks in the quarters - even if they finish second in their pool. As it stands, South Africa top Pool A meaning they will face the second placed Kiwis in Pool B.