Newcastle’s Tonali and Aston Villa forward Zaniolo were questioned by Italian police last Friday as part of an investigation into betting online via unauthorised websites.

Italian Premier League stars Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo are among more than a dozen players implicated in a growing betting scandal in Italian soccer.

The players were released from international duty by coach Luciano Spalletti ahead of Saturday’s 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying Group C win over Malta and had their phones and tablets confiscated. They could face bans of up to three years.

🚨 BREAKING: Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali have been questioned by authorities.



This happens after being accused about possible involvement in illegal betting.



Aston Villa and Newcaste players have both left Italy training camp after speaking to the police. pic.twitter.com/P2JJYPEUKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2023

Spalletti and his manne face group leaders England in crucial qualifier tomorrow, with the Azzurri looking to draw level on 13 points with their hosts at Wembley.

Currently second on the log with 10 points, Italy are level with third-placed Ukraine, who have played a game more than their rivals.