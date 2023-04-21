Stormers skipper Steven Kitshoff has wysed his manne to empty the tank for a bonus-point win over Benetton at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night and boost their kanse of a home United Rugby Championship semifinal. The Stormers’ 19-game unbeaten run at Cape Town Stadium was ended by Munster last week, and dented their chances of hosting a last-four clash, but five points in Stellenbosch and Edinburgh beating Ulster can flip the script for the defending URC champions.

Kitshoff says: “We will play towards our strengths, play our game model, impose ourselves. Our performance wasn't as bad as we thought against Munster, so it’s about getting back to the Stormers’ way… high intensity, what people are used to.” Our @Vodacom #URC regular season comes to an end in Stellenbosch where we are up against @BenettonRugby at 18h30 tonight.



Meanwhile, head coach John Dobson is upbeat about the Benetton clash and that injured stars Deon Fourie and Leolin Zas will be fit for the playoffs in two weeks' time. Final push: Boss John Dobson Dobbo says: "Deon is on track for quarterfinals… Leolin could play Currie Cup [for WP] next week.

“With [Evan] Roos, they’re last season’s gamebreakers and to have them back is massive. “It is important to get back to who we are. “We will play our normal game [tonight] and most importantly, get back our confidence.”

Exciting No.8 Roos will make his first start since returning from injury when the Stormers battle the Italians. Starting xv: Evan Roos Clayton Blommetjies is at fullback and joined in the back three by Angelo Davids, while Damian Willemse moves to inside centre to partner Dan du Plessis in midfield. Hacjivah Dayimani is back at blindside flank, with prop Neethling Fouche and hooker JJ Kotze coming into the starting XV. Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Ruhan Nel.