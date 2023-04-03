Western Province coach John Dobson is min gespin after the Streeptruie lost their second Currie Cup game in a row with yet another defeat to Griquas. WP were blanked in the second half of Saturday’s clash at Cape Town Stadium, as Griquas clawed back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat Province 32-13.

Despite fielding a backline crippled by injuries and Champions Cup commitments for the Stormers, WP started strong and took the lead into the break thanks to Fazeel Robertson’s second try in as many matches and two penalties from Kade Wolhuter. Full time at DHL Stadium where Windhoek Draught Griquas came from behind to claim the win. #WPvGRI #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Iri7FWnApN — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 1, 2023 But, last season’s losing finalists hit back in the second 40 minutes and finished on a high for a fifth in a row against the Kaapenaars. Griquas are now level with fourth-placed WP on the log.