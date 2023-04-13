The unbeaten log-leaders face the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (4pm), and then the Bulls in Pretoria a week later.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen bewe so bietjie ahead of the Irish span’s United Rugby Championship double-header in Mzansi.

Cullen says: “This is going to be the first time we’ll be playing at Ellis Park… then it’s the same for Loftus Versfeld.

“The Bulls beat us in the semifinal last year and we have a huge amount of respect for what they’ve done.”

📰 | #LeinsterRugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update, ahead of the upcoming trip to South Africa



See the injury update here 👉 https://t.co/XxLhSAy47Y#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/uXSPRPaA2h — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Leinster’s former Bulls lock Jason Jenkins wary of tackling the Leeus and Bulle at altitude.