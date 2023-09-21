Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty believes they have what it takes to diffuse the Springboks’ Bomb Squad in Saturday’s mouthwatering Pool B Rugby World Cup clash. South Africa opted for the controversial seven-forwards, one-back (7-1) split that saw them klap New Zealand 35-7 in their final warm-up match for the tournament.

The decision allows the Boks to field almost ’n hele fresh pack of forwards in the second half, with Fogarty saying he reckons they have the fitness up front to combat the defending champions’ plan. The #Springboks team to face Ireland in Paris on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/hXGBgEFsJA 🤝#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/owoyetimBa — Springboks (@Springboks) September 19, 2023 Fogarty explains: “As a group of forwards, we’re incredibly fit and powerful, we’ve prepared for the weekend. It’s going to be a battle, one we feel the players will be ready for.” Among the members of the Bomb Squad this week is lock Jean Kleyn, who played for the Iere at the World Cup in Japan in 2019.