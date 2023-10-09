The permutations for qualification were complicated but the Irish rendered them all academic with a ninth straight win over Scotland and a 17th successive test victory.

Ireland produced another high-quality performance to thrash Scotland 36-14 and ease into the World Cup quarterfinals as Pool B winners on Saturday, taking South Africa along with them and sending the Scots home.

Fullback Hugo Keenan scored two tries and winger James Lowe, lock Iain Henderson, hooker Dan Sheehan and centre Garry Ringrose also crossed as Ireland controlled the match with accurate forward play and took their chances ruthlessly to take a 26-0 half-time lead.

Ireland will return to the Stade de France next Saturday to face three-times champions New Zealand, while the Springboks take on hosts France in another blockbuster quarterfinal in the same arena on Sunday.

And coach Andy Farrell warns: “I don’t think and neither does the team think that we have played our best rugby. We know where we want to go and what we want to achieve.”