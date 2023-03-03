Witwarm Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners is on the hunt for more goals against the “best team in Africa” when league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns visit for Sunday’s 3.30pm PSL clash. Since returning to the Danie Craven Stadium on the January transfer deadline day after three years with Downs’ Tshwane rivals SuperSport United, the 27-year-old has scored five goals in three games.

Back where he is valued, Raynersesays: "It's been good being back - coach Steve [Barker] and the club have always believed in me.



Iqraam Rayners has netted 5️⃣ goals in just three matches since returning home 🔥#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/2e51EbQHKx — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 26, 2023 “Three games, five goals. That’s good enough so far.” Turning his focus on helping ninth-placed span break into the top half of the league standings, he says: “It’s always a good opportunity playing the best team in Africa.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take hard work and commitment. “But we’re going to fight for those three points to reach our top-eight target.” Weekend PSL fixtures