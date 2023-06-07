Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says his span have nothing to fear in Saturday night’s Champions League final, with the pressure all on Manchester City. The Nerazzurri boss admits that treble-chasing City have the best coach in the world in Pep Guardiola.

But having led Inter to the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Coppa this season and during his time with Lazio, Inzaghi has earned him the bynaam of "King of the Cups". And the former Italy striker has his eye on his eie treble. He says: "I like having the nickname King of the Cups.

“I’ve always had strong teams at Lazio and Inter and in the decisive finals we have always attacked and defended well. We will do the same against City. “Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world and I will always say that but we have no fear, even though we respect City a lot.” And he reckons City’s obsession with winning a first European Cup could weigh them down.