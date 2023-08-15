The Springboks skrik nie vir injuries ahead of their World Cup warm-up match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday nie. Tournament hosts France suffered a helse blow at the weekend when star flyhalf Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in their warm-up clash against Scotland, while England called up Alex Mitchell in place of Jack van Poortvliet who hurt his ankle in their in their clash against Scotland.

Those are two duur pryse to pay as teams warm up for the tournament. The #Springboks are preparing for a proper arm-wrestle against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/4pT7TJFHqM 💪#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/ZuGN7fMZKN — Springboks (@Springboks) August 14, 2023 With Wales lying in wait and the All Blacks coming up next week at Twickenham for their final preparation match, Springboks forwards coach Daan Human says of possibly suffering injuries in the warm-ups: “If you look at all other international teams - a lot of injuries happening at the moment. “The French team lost Ntamack - it does happen. “And we’re got one or two guys on the fringe of the squad coming back from injury.