Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag lamented his huge injury list ahead of a massive week for their treble hopes.
Having broken a six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February, the Red Devils are still on course to claim the Europa League and FA Cup.
But injuries to first-choice centrebacks Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane and top goalscorer Marcus Rashford last week could hurt them with Thursday’s European quarterfinal second leg at Sevilla tied at 2-2 ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup semifinal against Brighton at Wembley.
Following the late withdrawal of Marcel Sabitzer ahead of last Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag says: “Last week we had nine fit defenders, today we had four.
“We need the numbers especially as we are one of a few teams in Europe who are playing a lot of games and we need the numbers to stay in competitions.”
Of Sabitzer he adds: “Hopefully, it’s not a big injury.”