Having broken a six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February, the Red Devils are still on course to claim the Europa League and FA Cup.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag lamented his huge injury list ahead of a massive week for their treble hopes.

But injuries to first-choice centrebacks Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane and top goalscorer Marcus Rashford last week could hurt them with Thursday’s European quarterfinal second leg at Sevilla tied at 2-2 ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup semifinal against Brighton at Wembley.

Following the late withdrawal of Marcel Sabitzer ahead of last Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag says: “Last week we had nine fit defenders, today we had four.

“We need the numbers especially as we are one of a few teams in Europe who are playing a lot of games and we need the numbers to stay in competitions.”