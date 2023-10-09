India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase on Sunday. The hosts probably expected their chase to be a cakewalk after their spin-heavy attack bundled out Australia for 199.

India, however, made a shocking start to their reply with three of their top four batters falling for ducks - for the first time in an ODI - inside two overs. India overcome an early wobble to take their opening #CWC23 by a comfortable margin 💪#INDvAUS 📝: https://t.co/IM6f6KJYrK pic.twitter.com/KfwkXgck7q — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2023 Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India. His collaborator in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, KL Rahul, scored 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.