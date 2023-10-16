The western Indian city had been in the grip of cricket fever ahead of the tournament’s most anticipated match, and India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.

India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unblemished 50-overs World Cup record against their archrivals.

With Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) in the middle, a total of around 300 looked within Pakistan’s reach, only for them to collapse in a heap, failing to last their full 50 overs.

India continue their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with an emphatic win in Ahmedabad 👊#CWC23 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/OG4EgMkPg4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 14, 2023

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

In his innings, Sharma smashed six sixes in front of a delighted 100 000-plus crowd, with Pakistan failing to clear the boundary once in their innings.