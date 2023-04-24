Arsenal still believe they are in with a shot at the Premier League title as their winless run stretched to three games. With their lead at the top of the table now down to five points ahead of Wednesday night’s potential title decider, second-placed Manchester City can cut that to just two with a win and will still have two games in hand.

Following damaging draws at Liverpool and West Ham, the Gunners had to fight back to save a point in a 3-3 tie with Southampton on Friday night. How things are looking in the #PL... pic.twitter.com/kUyU4prYP9 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2023 After gifting Carlos Alcaraz after 30 secconds and ex-Gunner Theo Walcott doubled the lead at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal had to battle back from 3-1 after Duje Caleta-Car cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s strike with 24 minutes to play. But following goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in the 88th and 90th minutes, coach Mikel Arteta says his manne haven’t given up.

Kap aan: Arteta He says: I don’t see the lack of confidence when a team is able to do that. “Normally the players start to hide in certain moments – I didn’t see a single player do that, they were willing to take risks, to take the initiative. “At this level, we cannot give away the goals that we have given. It’s as simple as that.